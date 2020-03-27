Weekend test sites open as businesses adjust to social distancing

JACKSON, Tenn. — For people experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, there are multiple testing sites available in the Hub City.

Jackson Clinic north is one of many.

“That location is serving as our respiratory illness clinic. The patient would be evaluated by a physician there and determined if they needed the testing for COVID-19, which can be performed at that location,” said chief quality officer at the Jackson Clinic, Dr Cindi Swaim.

Patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to take advantage of an online assessment.

“If they are a Jackson Clinic patient, they can sign-in through their Jackson Clinic ‘FollowMyHealth’ app and they can see a physician or a provider that is on call for Telehealth,” Swaim said.

Aside from coronavirus testing, several businesses are helping residents to keep a sense of normalcy, even if that’s just ordering a pizza.

Marco’s pizza is now offering contact-free delivery.

Customers can instruct the delivery driver to place the pizza on an outside table, chair or bench. If that’s not accessible, Macro’s has their own system in place.

“If there’s nothing like that on the porch, basic procedure is to take the order out of the hot bag, put the hot bag on the ground and put the order on top of the hot bag and then step back six feet, allow the guest to open up the door, pick up their order and they may either sign with the receipt with their own pen or we can provide them with a sanitized pen,” Don Starbard, manager at Marco’s Pizza.

Meanwhile, employees at West Alley BBQ are changing their job titles to help customers who are social distancing.

“Our delivery drivers are from our kitchen. We have kept everybody employed and we have moved them to delivery drivers,” said Amber Casey, manager at West Alley BBQ.

While staying at home is important, if you need to make a quick run to the grocery store, several stores have changed their hours:

Kroger will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Target will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a list of testing sites, click here.