COVID-19 pandemic impacts local business

JACKSON, Tenn. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, people are self-quarantining to prevent its spread.

Due to the coronavirus, local small businesses are being affected.

Owner of Brooksie’s Barn in Jackson, Mike Spurlock, says the coronavirus has impacted his business in many ways.

“It really slowed us down because we had to close the dining room, and that affects about 80 percent of our business and all the crew that we have had,” he said.

Spurlock says only three employees are currently working out of a staff of more than 40. Those three employees are working the drive-thru.

“It is just a hard thing to deal with. We have had a lot of time to clean up and do a lot of maintenance, but at the end of the day we need volume, we need sales,” Spurlock said. “We opened back up yesterday, we closed for a week to decide what was safe and what was not safe and what we should do, but we opened up yesterday and the drive-thru was pretty good, but we need a lot more to keep the barn going.”

Spurlock says he has never had to deal with a situation like this one.

“Never. I have been running restaurants since I was 18-years-old. I have never, ever been through anything like this. It is hard in a lot of different ways, physical, mental. I come in at 8 a.m. and now I have to cook, but you have to do what you have to do,” Spurlock said.

And although times are tough, Spurlock says he wants to give advice to other business owners who may be going through the same experience.

“Just hang in there. Stay positive. Wait and see what is going to happen. We got to do what we got to do and help each other out. We had a good day yesterday with my insurance company, my bank, a lot of the usual regular customers came through to see us. That makes you feel good,” Spurlock said.