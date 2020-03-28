Severe Weather Possible In The Afternoon And Evening Hours

Weather Update – 9:48 a.m. – Saturday, March 28th



Temperatures will warm back up into the lower 80s during the afternoon but thunderstorms are expected to arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will increase in coverage area and intensity in the late afternoon and evening hours with some storms capable of becoming severe with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

We’ll be monitoring closely as the peak time of most active weather comes thru the area towards dark. Be aware that a few stray storms could come earlier in the afternoon.

The timeline is a general timeline for what we think will be the most active times of storms in the area.

The chance of rain will gradually increase as the afternoon goes on. Areas near the Mississippi river will see the most active weather first and then storms will spread over the rest of the area thru the evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are possible with a threat for isolated tornadoes, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com