A Much Drier And Seasonable Forecast For Sunday

Weather Update – 12:04 a.m. – Sunday, March 29th –

It’s been an active night across the Mid-South and as we enter the middle of the night most of the storms should be out of West Tennessee. It’s been an abnormally warm day with highs reaching the lower 80s in Jackson, just three degrees shy of our record of 84°F for this date.

Tonight expect cooler temperatures compared to the 70s we saw the night prior, with lows dropping into the lower 50s behind the cold front moving through. Drier and more seasonable conditions are expected for the last half of our weekend.

Sunday highs will be around the upper 60s, lower 70s with sunny skies to start the day thanks to high pressure building into the area briefly. But by Sunday night cloud cover will be gradually increasing. After that expect quiet conditions until Tuesday when we can expect the chance for scattered showers and storms once again. Right now they are not expected to be severe at the moment.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com