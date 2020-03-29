Couple holds home wedding amid COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kaylie Wehner and Ryan Garner held a wedding from home on Saturday.

The wedding scheduled for April 25, with 300 invited guests, had to be postponed. Wehner and Garner then made the decision to get married ahead of time.

The wedding was held at their new home in Jackson with just their parents and most siblings present. The newlyweds were also able to have a processional in a decorated Polaris.

The couple received a roll of toilet paper and Clorox wipes as wedding gifts, and even got take-out from Pighouse BBQ.