Staying Dry Into Monday

Weather Update – 7:46 p.m. – Sunday, March 29th –

It’s been a gorgeous Spring day! We’ve been dealing with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Most locations saw highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloud cover will slowly increase overnight, but it will be staying dry in the mean time.

Surface high pressure will slowly move eastward away from the Mid-South through tomorrow as another system begins to develop out west. Monday looks to be more on the cloudy side with some filtered sunshine. Highs will be roughly around the same as what we saw for Sunday, maybe a couple degrees warmer.

Our next round of rain isn’t until late Monday and early Tuesday, with maybe some isolated showers even earlier. A surface low will trek across the south Central U.S. and through central Mississippi by Tuesday morning. Since we are further north from the low we aren’t expecting much in terms of severe weather, but showers and some storms will be possible along with brief heavy downpours in spots. Following the rain event Tuesday, the pattern will be quiet for much of the week until the weekend.

