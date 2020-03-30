Executive order urges Tennesseans to stay home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order urging all Tennesseans to stay at home, except for essential travel or services.

The executive order will be in effect from Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to April 14.

The order states that:

Tennesseans are urged to stay at home, except when engaging in essential activity or essential services.

Businesses that do not perform essential services shall not be open to the public.

Essential services and businesses should limit activity and should follow health guidelines.

Under this executive order, essential activity means:

Activities essential to a person’s health and safety.

Obtaining needed supplies for themselves and family, or for a person who cannot leave the home.

Delivering or receiving curbside pickup or carry-out.

Engaging in outdoor activity as long as health guidelines are being followed.

Visiting a place of worship or funeral, so long as health guidelines are being followed.

The order classifies essential travel as:

Travel for essential activities or services.

Caring for elderly, minor or dependent.

Traveling to a education institution for materials needed for distance learning, for meals or other related activity.

Travel in and out of the state.

Traveling by law, law enforcement, court order, which includes to transport a child to a custody agreement.

Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 22 does not repeal local executive orders.

To read this order and others from the governor, click here.