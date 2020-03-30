Partnership to offer online videos, free resources for Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation are partnering with ReadyRosie to provide Tennessee families with videos, free resources and activities.

A news release from the state of Tennessee says this partnership will provide families with children, up to the third grade, access to ReadyRosie Modeled Moment videos.

This platform will be offered from April 1 to September 1, and videos will be in Spanish and English.

Videos will show families demonstrating activities that parents can mimic with their children, according to the release.

To register, visit the ReadyRosie website.