Showers Likely Overnight into Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Monday, March 30th

Scattered showers are in the area, but the odds are that we’ll have measurable rainfall in West Tennessee before midnight with more rain tomorrow. That will bring March 2020 to 21 days of measurable rainfall – tied for the 2nd most in 70 years of weather data in Jackson. So far, we’re at the 7th wettest March on record but could jump up a spot after more rain tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT

It’s going to be a cloudy and wet night across West Tennessee. There’s a 100% chance for rain and ½” to 1½” is expected to fall between now and sunrise. We might hear a rumble of thunder or two, but the risk for severe weather is very low. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s by morning.

Expect a wet start to the day but with rain gradually tapering off tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 50s at the warmest point of the day but north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel even colder! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

