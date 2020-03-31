Dorothy Medlock Johnson
|Dorothy Medlock Johnson of Paris
|88
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|Private family service
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Gary Collier
|Poplar Grove Cemetery
|March 31, 1932 in Springville, Tennessee
|Family members
|Milton Medlock and Pauline Maddox Medlock, both preceded
|Paul Edward Johnson, Married: June 20, 1959; Preceded: April 28, 1983
|Clara (Mike) Williams of Puryear, TN
Paula Hudson, preceded July 21, 2018
|Brandon (Heather) Barker, Brandy (Ryan) Thomas, Misty (Joel) Crosno
|Leah Crosno, Gabe Barker, and Brena Barker
|Clara Dowdy of Paris, TN
Jean (John) Oliver of Paris, TN
Betty Smith of Paris, TN
|Dwayne (Dell) Medlock of Springville, TN
Paul Medlock, preceded
|Mrs. Johnson was a Homemaker, who enjoyed her flowers and working in her yard.