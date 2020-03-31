Dorothy Medlock Johnson

Johnson, DorothyDorothy Medlock Johnson of Paris
88
Henry County Healthcare Center
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Private family service
McEvoy Funeral Home
Gary Collier
Poplar Grove Cemetery
March 31, 1932 in Springville, Tennessee
Family members
Milton Medlock and Pauline Maddox Medlock, both preceded
Paul Edward Johnson, Married: June 20, 1959; Preceded: April 28, 1983
Clara (Mike) Williams of Puryear, TN

Paula Hudson, preceded July 21, 2018
Brandon (Heather) Barker, Brandy (Ryan) Thomas, Misty (Joel) Crosno 
Leah Crosno, Gabe Barker, and Brena Barker
Clara Dowdy of Paris, TN

Jean (John) Oliver of Paris, TN

Betty Smith of Paris, TN
Dwayne (Dell) Medlock of Springville, TN

Paul Medlock, preceded
Mrs. Johnson was a Homemaker, who enjoyed her flowers and working in her yard. 

