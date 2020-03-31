Nextdoor’s “Help Map” connects neighbors in need

Nextdoor is making it easier for you to help others and receive help of your own.

Nextdoor now has a “Help Map” for users to mark their home with a green dot to indicate they are available to help those in need.

Likewise, those that need help can use the map to find volunteers in their neighborhood.

Those offering help can write a personal message indicating what they are willing to do.

The message will appear when someone hovers over your home on the map.

Anyone in need of help can send a private message to a neighbor that has indicated they are willing to help.

Click here to visit Nextdoor’s website.