Showers Gradually Ending Thru Noon

Weather Update: Tuesday, March 31 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It has been quite the wet start as showers wrap around the upper low. There is a little bit of a lull for the moment, that is due to a dry slot wrapping around the upper low moving east into N Arkansas/S Missouri. Showers will resume through late morning and the start of the afternoon. Rain will come to an end by mid to late afternoon, though a spotty shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. Otherwise we will see a gradual decrease in clouds along with the rain moving out, The cold upper low will still keep temps in check though as highs are only expected to be in the mid 50s today.

Tonight:

Skies will be mainly clear overnight as a surface high pressure settles into the region. The light winds, and temperature falling into the mid to upper 30s will set the stage for perhaps some frost overnight. Otherwise, temperature will warm through the rest of this week.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamellwbbj