STAR Center hosts event through Facebook

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the local community were able to enjoy an evening of entertainment from the comfort of their own home.

The STAR Center hosted a No Show Social Tuesday evening, asking people to not show up.

Instead, the center advised people to stay home, enjoy a delicious dinner provided and delivered by Gourmet Your Way and watch performances from local artists via Facebook Live.

Tuesday’s virtual event was unique and a way for the STAR Center to still make an impact in the local community.

“It was something that we literally came up with 14 days ago, just because everything was changing so fast, that at the STAR Center, we knew we had to do something,” STAR Center manager of marketing, Cassidy Sheppard said.

Viewers were also able to donate money to their favorite local musicians online.