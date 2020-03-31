Wanda Lee Smith

Private family graveside services for Wanda Lee Smith, 75, will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Trezevant Cemetery with Brother Freeman Mann officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Mrs. Smith, a retired employee of Henry I Siegel (HIS) in Trezevant for 40 years, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on October 14, 1944 in Trezevant, Tennessee to Elvy D. and Beulah Davis Sauls. She was a member of Trezevant Church of Christ, a great fishing partner and a wonderful wife. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband William Sherrill Smith of Trezevant, her son Brad (Deanna) Smith of Huntingdon, TN, two sisters Janice (Charles) Wade of Paris, TN, Retha Martin of Gibson, TN, a half- brother Elvy Sauls, Jr. of Bruceton, TN, and two grandchildren Ashley Smith and Parker Smith.

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.