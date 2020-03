Visitation for William “Spade” Armsted Vance Bradley, age 49, will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Bradley died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

