Graveside Services for Albert Henry Barmore, Jr., age 55, will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Rosser, TN.

Mr. Barmore died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Barmore will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.