Church services transition over to live streaming

JACKSON, Tenn.–Wednesday night bible study is different, with new COVIOD-19 guidelines and a new executive order, people can no longer gather in groups more than 10, so now people are grabbing their bibles, their blankets and grabbing a seat on the couch to attend their bible study from home, through live streaming.

“My initial reaction, was whatever it takes to keep the family safe,” said Pastor William Watson of Historic First Baptist Church.

“You know at first it was a tough thing to think about, because we’ve always done church and church always meant you come together,” said Pastor Eddie Cupples of Love & Truth Church.

Pastor William Watson of Historic First Baptist Church and Pastor Eddie Cupples of Love and Truth Church have both transitioned over to live streaming their Sunday and bible study services.

“We have done live stream before, several times but it’s not something we did on an ongoing basis, now it is interesting it is different,”said Pastor Watson.

“As a communicator you usually feed off of a congregation, you feed off of a crowd, and when they’re not here it makes a huge difference,” said Pastor Cupples.

“Literally it’s become the church without walls,” said Pastor Watson.

Pastor Watson uses this as an opportunity to build a better connection with his church.

“Some may be looking an saying, ‘I don’t want pastor to see me like this,’ although I cannot see them but the opportunity to not dress up and dress down, for me is the opportunity to connect,” said Pastor Watson.

“We’re reaching people we’ve never reached before, and so we believe it gives the church an opportunity to kind of get outside of itself,” said Pastor Cupples.

Also to keep West Tennesseans hopeful through this Coronavirus pandemic.

“Even in the midst as what seems as chaos, God is still in control,” said Pastor Watson.

“We know there’s an answer and his name is Jesus,” said Pastor Cupples.