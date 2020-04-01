James H. Hanna, 96, died in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN, Monday morning March 30, 2020.

Born October 20, 1923, in Saltillo, TN, to Gradon and Jewel Stanfill Hanna, James grew up during the Depression on a farm in this river town of Saltillo. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class and went on to become one of the Greatest Generation when he joined the U.S. Navy in World War II. After the war he married Alice Montgomery in 1946 and went to college on the GI Bill, graduating with a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University.

James went to work for Tennessee Valley Authority, the company that brought power and light to the Tennessee valley. He began his career in a period of extensive construction of electrical transmission lines throughout Tennessee and surrounding states. James and Alice settled in Jackson where they raised their children Janice, Marcia, and Jerry. And where they attended Parkview Baptist Church. He put all his children through college. And, after a long career with TVA that took him to headquarters in Chattanooga, he retired in 1981.

After retirement, James and Alice came back home to Jackson. But before long they bought a motor home and traveled the United States and Canada. Outside the states, they traveled to visit their daughter, Marcia, in Mexico and Switzerland. Also in retirement James took up studying old land records of West Tennessee and plotting them on modern maps, making contributions to the history rooms of local libraries.

James was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his wife Alice F. Montgomery Hanna; sister Burma Hudgins; three children Janice Hanna, Marcia (Frank) Buck, and Jerry Hanna; three grandchildren Trey (Heather) Buck, Britney (David) Gray, and Max Hanna; and three great-grandchildren Nora Gray, Laurel Buck, and Declan James Gray.

His family are grateful for all the opportunities he made possible for each of us in our lives. We toast a kind and loving man and thank him for sharing his life with us.

During these coronavirus times we are sorry that attendance is limited to immediate family. We know your best wishes are with us.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation Alzheimer’s Fund. A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with entombment at Highland Memorial Gardens. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel, (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.geargeasmithandsons.com to leave a kind word for the family.