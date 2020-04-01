You won’t run out of books to read, thanks to The Internet Archive.

They have launched a “National Emergency Library” offering access to 1.4 million free books in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency library is an expansion of the Open Libraries Initiative.

It will remain open and free for everyone until June 30th, or until the U.S. ends its national emergency.

The library includes many popular reads, including The Handmaid’s Tale and Harry Potter, as well as picture books for children.