Utility companies grant extensions during COVID 19

“We’re aware that we have several small businesses, we have some industries, that are laying some of their employees off, and we know that in the next few weeks that some of our customers are going to have some financial issues,” said general manager of Lexington Utilities, Michael Harper.

Lexington Utilities is one of the many utility companies working with customers who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus.

“Upon speaking with them, as long as they call us, we will work with them,” explained Harper. “We will not suspend their utilities as long as the agreements we make with the customers, as long as they’re upheld, we will do anything we can to make sure their services are not interrupted during this time.”

Gibson Electric is offering their customers a similar courtesy.

“All a member has to do is call us if they have a COVID-related reason that they are having difficulty paying, and we will be happy to work with them,” shared vice president of human resources and member services of Gibson Electric, Rita Alexander.

Alexander says during the extensions, utility bills will continue to accrue.

“We would encourage our members to pay as much as they can as soon as they can,” said Alexander.

Unlike other companies, Jackson Energy Authority has announced they will not disconnect any customers because of lack of payment.

“The amount owed will have to be addressed at some point, but there will be no cut-offs for the foreseeable future,” said JEA spokesperson, Steve Bowers.

Bowers says there will eventually be an exit date, but that’s going to depend on the ability of people to return to work.

Some utility companies encourage residents to use their government relief checks to help pay for their bills.

Not all utility companies are offering extensions.