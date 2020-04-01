Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. –Wednesday, April 1st.

9.55″ is the total rainfall we’ll likely end the month of March with. That makes this the 6th wettest March on record and also the 6th wettest January-February-March on record for the three-month total rainfall to start any given year. Looking forward we can expect warmer weather ahead with highs in the 70’s each day from now til week’s end!

TONIGHT



Cloud cover should keep our overnight temperatures a little milder than last night into the low 40’s.

It’ll be a mostly sunny and warmer day ahead on Thursday with highs to around 70.

Enjoy the drier weather as scattered showers will start to play into the forecast by the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

