19 cases of COVID-19 reported in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county-wide total to 19.

The health department says the two most recent cases are a 36-year-old man and a 49-year-old man.

Both patients have been advised to self-isolate at home.

Health department staff are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with the men.

Four additional cases were confirmed during the health department’s news briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Those patients are a 70-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman.

The 70-year-old woman is currently hospitalized. The remaining three patients were also advised to self-isolate at home.