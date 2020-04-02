Cards Against Humanity offering family edition deck

Looking for something new to do with the kids?

Cards Against Humanity has released a new family edition of its popular card game, and you won’t have to make a trip to the store to get it.

The company says the game is currently in Beta testing, but they wanted to get it out to the public as soon as possible during this time of social distancing.

So, they made all the cards available on their website for free.

All you have to do is download the cards, cut them out and play.

Cards Against Humanity says this version of the game is designed for ages eight and up, and that content is PG rated.

To get the cards though, you will have to make some promises, like promising to stay home and to stop buying all the toilet paper.

The company will also allow you to make your own deck and download that as well.

For the family edition, follow this link.

For the make your own deck edition, follow this link.