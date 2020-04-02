Mainly Sunny Today And Warmer!

Weather Update: Thursday, April 2 —

We have another beautiful day on the way for West Tennessee. Here at the surface high pressure will remain anchored in that will keep things nice and completely dry for one more day. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 40s and 50s. We should top out around 70 this afternoon. There will be a veil of clouds at times. A warm front remains focused to the west providing lift to a west to east oriented moisture channel. Otherwise, we will remain mainly quiet through the next couple days, and most of the weekend.



