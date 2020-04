If you enjoy photography, now’s your chance to get some free training.

Nikon is making all of its online photography classes free until the end of the month.

All 10 classes can be streamed online and are taught by professional photographers.

If you don’t own a Nikon camera, that’s OK.

There are basic courses on how to photograph your child or pets, and the basics of making a music video, which could still be worth a watch.

For more information, go to their website.