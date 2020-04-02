Slight Chance for Rain Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Thursday, April 2nd

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are showing up over western Arkansas – a long ways away from West Tennessee. However, it looks likely that the chance for rain will be increasing overnight and over the weekend. For now, enjoy the sunshine and 70°F weather!

TONIGHT

After a beautiful sunny day, skies will gradually get cloudier later tonight. There’s a slight chance for rain including isolated showers especially near the Mississippi River. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s at the coolest point of the night with light winds.

A stray shower is possible tomorrow but the chance for rain is low overall. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms become a little bit more likely this weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

