Willie Jackson Larson

Willie Jackson Larson, age 91, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Bells Nursing Home and Rehab.

She was born in Decaturville, TN on November 3, 1928 the daughter of the late Millard F. and Sally Ballard Jackson. She was married to Warren Larson who preceded her in 2013. She was a graduate of Scotts Hill High School and attending West Tennessee Business College. She was valedictorian at Scotts Hill High School and High Honors from W. TN Business College for Bookkeeper/Accounting Over her career she was employed by H. G. Hills Grocery, Kolpak of Parsons and Snell & Snell in Flint, MI and Alan Jackson Bin Company in Decaturville, TN. She would also volunteer her time doing accounting to whichever church she was attending. She and her husband also owned and operated Commercial Engraving in Nashville. She enjoyed gardening and quilting and doing woodwork with her late husband.

She is survived by daughters, Marian D. Lumley of Nashville, TN, Myra D. Miller (Moss) of Jackson, TN, Monna D. Larson of Flint, MI and Laura Cole (Jason) of Lexington, TN; two sons, Mark D. Larson (Meghan) of Jackson, TN and Martin Larson of Nashville, TN; and a daughter-in-law, Edie Larson of Seminole, Florida; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

She was preceded by a son, Paul Larson.

SERVICES: Mrs. Larson will be buried next to her husband in a private service on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association

