Danny Roy Robbins, known to many as “Spec” and “Dino”, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at his residence.

Danny was born March 26, 1953 in Somerville, the son of the late William Frank Robbins and Mag Ola Goodman Robbins. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was employed as an electrician for many years before his retirement in 2006. Danny was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes and playing slots at the casino.

Mr. Robbins is survived by three sisters, Birdie Mae Doyle, Alice Marie Holden and Donna Lynn Leake; and three brothers, Sammy Wesley Robbins, Jimmy Wayne Robbins and Jessie Ray Robbins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Lee Doyle and Rubie Jean Price; and three brothers, John Robert Robbins, Donald Frank Robbins and David Wiggins Robbins.

Due to current national conditions and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others, the family will have a private graveside service at Somerville City Cemetery.

