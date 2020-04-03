Department of Health partners with PBS for video lessons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Education has partnered with PBS to offer video lessons.

A release from the department says 30 minute segments will air on six main PBS channels across the state from 10 a.m. 12 p.m., beginning on April 6.

The videos will cover English language arts and math for first through sixth grade. The recorded lessons will be available for seventh and eighth students on April 13.

Lesson plans be available to go along with the videos, and will be available at tn.gov.

Videos will be on YouTube after they air.