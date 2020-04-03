eBay makes changes to help businesses

eBay is making some changes in a way that could help your business thrive again.

The new “Up and Running” program aims to help retailers move their business online as many struggle due to being shutdown while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

eBay says it will waive seller fees for new businesses through June 30 and get new businesses a free basic-tier eBay store for three months.

The company says it will offer free educational webinars as well.

