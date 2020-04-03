Larry Jerome Sorrell age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home in Brownsville, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 22, 1944 in Brownsville, TN to the late Thomas Sorrell and Irene Leggett Sorrell. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Gary Sorrell and Tommy Sorrell; two sisters: Elsie Romesburg and Peggy Miles; and one son: Richard Adam Qualls.

Mr. Sorrell is survived by his wife of 38 years, Faye Powell Sorrell of Brownsville, TN; one son: David Qualls (Janeace Turner) of Brownsville, TN; three daughters: April Qualls Griffin (Daryl) of Jackson, TN, Brittany King (Mike) of Brownsville, TN, Christy Lonon (Johnny) of Gadsden, TN; one brother: Billy Binkley (Betty Jo) of TX; his best friend: Larry Forsythe of MT; eleven grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward funeral expenses.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, a private graveside service will be conducted on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. On behalf of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Group and Brownsville Funeral Home, thank you for understanding these limitations as we all work together in these uncertain times.