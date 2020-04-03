Lydia Nadine Napper, 81, of Saulsbury, Tennessee, passed away on April 2, 2020 after a battle with cancer and pneumonia.

Lydia was born April 2, 1939 to Arlis and Annie Ruth White in Ripley, Mississippi. In early 1956, Lydia met Randall Napper on a blind date, and they wed the year after on June 30, 1956. They raised 4 children in their 63 years of marriage. Fifty of those years were spent living in Fayette County, where she worked at Arlington Developmental Center for 30 years. She had 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Lydia was always passionate about taking care of others and always feeding them. She was an avid cake baker, and you never left her house without food. Whether you called her Memaw or GiGi, you always felt welcome in her house. You could spend hours with her, and when you were ready to leave she’d always ask, “Why you running off?”. Her Sunday dinners were just short of legendary with most of the family joining at their Oakland home for as long as they lived there. She often shared her love for fried chicken with her grandchildren any time they went to Memphis.

We will miss her greatly because of her wit and spunk. Some may have known what was called the “Wrath of Polly” (as she was affectionately called by some). As spitfire as she could be, she was also kind and giving and had the most super soft hugs that you could ever imagine. She never ceased to amaze you with a new southern saying every time you talked to her.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Arlis and Annie White; her brother, George White; five sisters, Althenia, Mary Ellen, Johnnie, Ruth and Martha; her daughter, Becky Napper; and grandchildren, Shane Moore and Kassey Napper.

She leaves her husband, Randall Napper. She also leaves her children, James White Napper, Sherry (Mike) McCulley, Gloria Moore, and Danny Napper; and her grandchildren, Jeremy Napper, Chandy (Greg) Nail, Vance Culver, Ronnie Culver, Jason (Angie) Lawson, Nicholas (Erica) Napper, Jerrod Napper, Brianna Napper and Crystal Marbry.

So, Memaw, butter our butts and call us biscuits, if we had our druthers we’d talk to you at least one last time, but we reckon you are in a better place because you were worn the slap out. We used to love talking to you until the cows came home, but heavens to Betsy, we know that you are watching over us from way over yonder.

Due to current national conditions and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others, the family will have a private graveside service at Fayette County Memorial Park on Highway 64.

