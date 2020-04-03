Mayor Conger explains ‘Stay at Home’ enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new Stay at Home order means just that: Stay at home, unless you’re an essential worker. Many have questions about how this will be enforced. Friday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt got answers from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Julia Ewoldt: We’ve gotten several calls from different people saying their businesses aren’t giving them certain letters. Do you need to get a letter from your business? Mayor Conger: Yeah, I’ve gotten that call too. It’s really incumbent upon the businesses. It’s very simple, with the guidelines that are laid out, it can just say, “business falls in X category, ____ works for this business.” It doesn’t have to be a really extensive letter. Just very basic.

But you probably won’t have to worry too much about being pulled over.

“The Jackson Police Department isn’t going to be on the road pulling every car over,” Conger said. “There may be a question if you run a red light or have a traffic violation that requires you be pulled over. They’ll ask where you’re going.”

With so many people still on the road, he said that’s really a manpower issue.

“It’s not feasible for our police department to be on the road asking every car where they’re going,” Conger said.

Julia Ewoldt: We’ve also gotten several calls from people saying they’re an essential worker, but their business isn’t taking the precautions that they feel are necessary. How do they confront that situation? Who do they need to call to get something changed? Mayor Conger: I’d say their HR department first, then Department of Human Services with the state. Julia Ewoldt: So they need to call the state, not the city? Mayor Conger: Right, because that order comes from the Governor’s office.

Other counties, including Hardin and Decatur, have posted notices online committing to enforcing the new Stay at Home order.