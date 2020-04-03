Scattered Showers and Stray Thunderstorms This Weekend

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Friday, April 3rd

Stray showers are possible in West Tennessee through the evening hours but there’s a chance for more rain over the weekend though showers should be scattered in coverage. We’ll continue to warm up over the weekend as well!

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for rain this evening but we’re not expecting much in the way of thunderstorm activity if showers end up falling. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s! Enjoy the dry weather if you can, we only have a slight chance for stray showers and thunderstorms and they look likeliest later in the evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

