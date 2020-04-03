Spotty Showers Possible

Weather Update: Friday, April 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We will start the day a little chilly, but temps will quickly warm through the 60s by Noon. There are a few spotty showers associated with a weak disturbance, mainly focused north in northwest Tennessee. The rest of today should feature mainly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine at times.A few spotty areas of rain will be possible, especially west. Showers should however be relatively short lived and light to briefly moderate. Otherwise, temps will be a touch warmer this afternoon with highs around.

