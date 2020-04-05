Church celebrates Palm Sunday while social distancing

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — With Easter just around the corner, churches across the country are celebrating Palm Sunday.

People gathered at the Cornerstone Church in Scotts Hill for a drive-in church service.

Drive-in church services are becoming a thing for people to gather and engage in Sunday worship all while maintaining social distancing.

“Had this been a regular church service, we would have probably have done something a little special. Like having palm branches for everybody to wave and just to commemorate what this is really about. Let people understand and feel what it is about,” Cornerstone Pastor Denny Broadway said.

People prayed and tuned their radios to 97.9 to listen to their pastors message. Those in attendance sang songs of praise and joined in prayer with one another.

“So we want to come together, and the Bible says if one can put a thousand a flight, two can put ten thousand to flight, so when you pray together corporately, we can pray against the coronavirus. I know it,” Pastor Broadway said.

Pastor Broadway says he hopes to hold another drive-in church service next Sunday.