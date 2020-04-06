41 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 41 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County as of Monday morning.

The health department confirmed a 54-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 62-year-old woman. The patients are not hospitalized at this time, and were advised to self-isolate at home.

Five people who tested for COVID-19 during the March 26 drive-through assessment at the Jackson Fairgrounds have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release. One of those patients is a Chester County resident.

The health department says 56 people tested negative, and five tests are still pending.

The positive results are included in Madison County’s 41 confirmed cases.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford also confirmed during Monday morning’s press conference that residents should now wear face coverings while out in public.

Tedford says the change is due to confirmation of asymptomatic spread, meaning that some patients who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms and can still spread the virus.