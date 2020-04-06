Church assistance for those in need during COVID-19 crisis

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is looking to pair churches with individuals in need of help during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the department’s Facebook page, churches are being asked to provide the department with contact information to help those in need during these uncertain times.

If your church would like to participate there are a few things the sheriff’s department needs from you, including the name of your church, the name of the person who handles the benevolence at your church, and a contact number for that person for when someone in the community needs help.