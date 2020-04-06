Gov. Lee announces $10 million to support hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that Tennessee will allocate $10 million to support small and rural hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release, Lee said the money will come from Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” said Gov. Lee. “These organizations not only provide care for existing needs but are also a key part of our efforts to build and maintain bed capacity during the expected surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The funds will cap at $500,000 per hospital from the state’s COVID-19 response fund, according to the release.

Applications for the funding for hospitals are available here. Applications will be open for a month or until funds run out, according to the release.