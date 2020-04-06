Local therapist gives mental health tips during COVID-19 crisis

JACKSON, Tenn. — Laura Freeman, a therapist at the Pratt Clinic, says there are a few things you can do to keep your mental health in check during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am recommending for most of my clients, give yourself one or two goals every single day to get done,” Freeman said.

Those can be doing laundry, making your bed, or just changing out of your pajamas.

And remember, it’s okay to balance time with your family and time by yourself.

“I think it’s good to do things as a family, have good, structured family time, but I also think it’s good to have separate time during the day as well,” Freeman said. “Go on a walk by yourself then maybe have the other parent go on a walk by themselves, or take one kid with you. That way everybody is getting some time alone to recharge, which is very important.”

She says it’s important to spend time apart, but it’s also important to build the relationships you have.

“We live in a world of technology, and thankfully we have things like Facetime, Zoom, and Houseparty to stay connected,” Freeman said.

And remember, we’re staying apart, together.

“We are realizing we are not an island,” Freeman said. “We need to do life with other people and in the context of relationship.”

Even though Madison County and Jackson are under shelter at home orders and the parks in the city are closed, you can still go outside, but make sure you stay at least six feet away from others.