Scattered Storms Possible on Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, April 6th

For the first time this month, and the fourth time this year, temperatures are reaching the 80s this afternoon! That’s right about average, and well below the record total of 16 days in the 80s that we had reached by this date in 2012. We have warm weather in the forecast for the first half of the week, and colder-than-average weather for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow and Wednesday when colder air begins to arrive.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will become partly cloudy later tonight with temperatures dropping to the lower 60s by sunrise Tuesday. There’s a slight chance for rain overnight with light winds that will become breezy early tomorrow.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rain, so stay weather aware! The chance for thunderstorms continues Tuesday night with a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

