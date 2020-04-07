Gov. Lee addresses program assisting business, employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee once again updated Tennesseans on the state’s response to the battle against coronavirus.

One of the issues the governor addressed was helping small businesses stay operational and getting their employees a paycheck.

“The federal government has just launched something called the Paycheck Protection Program. This Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interests or utilities,” Gov. Lee said.

For more information regarding the program, visit this website.