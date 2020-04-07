Mr. Kordell “KB” Bass
The visitation hour for Mr. Kordell “KB” Bass, age 22 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 9:00 A.M.-1:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. There will be a private service following the visitation.
As a valued service to the Bass Family, please log on to our website on Friday at 1:55 P.M., to share in the memory of his ceremony live. Go to www.stephenson-shaw.com and click on his Obituary, click on Photo/Video, click on the webcasting video then click Play. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.