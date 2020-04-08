Alamo confirms storm shelter will open, residents accept risk of infection

ALAMO, Tenn. — The City of Alamo released a statement Wednesday that they would open their city storm shelter in the event of a severe weather need, but residents who use the facility are accepting a risk of COVID-19 infection.

The statement says city officials confirmed with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Governor’s office, the town’s attorney and medical professionals about the decision.

The statements reminds residents that to enter the facility means they are accepting the possibility of personal or bodily injury, including death, should they come in contact with a person carrying the COVID-19 virus.

The statement says that Alamo is not guaranteeing residents will not be exposed to COVID-19 if they choose to use the shelter.