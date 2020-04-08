Joan Mariencheck Rowland, 89, of Eads, Tennessee, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Joan was born on October 11, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee to Joseph William Mariencheck and Elizabeth Rhea Foote. She wed Timothy “Sonny” Hobert Rowland on July 12, 1947. They raised two children in their sixty-three years of marriage. Joan worked for her father at Tennessee Belting Company. She eloped and married Sonny when she was 16 years old. Sonny used to say that Joan would “Chase him around the flagpole.” Their favorite song was “Til the End of Time“. Her passion and first priority were her husband and her children, Diane and Jimmy. Family meant everything to her.

In her younger days, she enjoyed camping and water skiing with family and friends. Joan loved people and was always affectionate with her loved ones. Everyone will miss her “Hey Darlin” greeting. Her laugh was infectious and her favorite saying was, “It is what It is.” Joan loved to reminisce about growing up with her beloved sister, RoRo. She loved and was very proud of her younger brother, Bill. She spent many happy years going to her cabin on Horseshoe Lake. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, her greatest joy was having everyone come out to Nana’s house in the country to eat, play, fish, build bonfires, and enjoy being together. Everyone loved Nana’s pimento cheese and that “Damn” Jello salad. She loved crocheting, cross-stitching and completed many beautiful pieces. She also collected dolls. Joan loved her many friends. She was devout in her Catholic faith. She was a great “Light” in the lives she touched. She will be missed in more ways than anyone could ever put into words.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Rowland; her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Mariencheck; and her sister, Rosemary (Paul) Parker. Joan is survived by her brother, Dr. Bill Mariencheck, Sr. (Annette) of Memphis, TN; two children, Diane Arnold (Ken) of Germantown, TN and James Rowland (Hilda) of Ogden, UT; four grandchildren, Robert Shea of Eads, TN, Roger Shea of Germantown, TN, Jessica Van Kirk (Matthew) of Mesa, AZ and Michael Rowland (Tori) of Minot, ND; and five great-grandchildren, Timothy, Elizabeth, Brooke, Morgan and Brecken.

A viewing will be held from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with the funeral service following at 2 P.M. Interment will follow at Fayette County Memorial Park in Oakland, Tennessee. Due to the current Covid-19 virus pandemic, only immediate family will be attending.

