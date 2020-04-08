Local rescue lets you meet dogs virtually

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re in need of some company while you’re busy in quarantine, there are some four-legged friends that are in need of a place to stay.

A local non-profit foster based rescue is showing people how they can still adopt dogs.

“Adoptions have slowed down, we’ve had several inquiries, and one adoption so far,” said Heather Scroggs, Foster Coordinator with Saving The Animals Together.

The coronavirus has even put a “paws” on finding these fur babies a forever home.

Scroggs says Saving The Animals Together has changed the way people can meet the dogs.

“As of right now we’re doing virtual meetings, kind of like Facetime. You’re talking a lot to the foster over the phone,” Scroggs said.

Scroggs says they have about 20 dogs that need adopting.

“Our list of fosters and the dogs that we currently have, they are amazing, they have overcome so much, so if you’re looking for a phoenix who has come out of the ashes, or your next best friend, these dogs have so much to offer,” Scroggs said.

She says if you see a dog you’re interested in, just put in an application.

“What you would start to do is you can visit the Facebook page, you can message us and we could email you an adoption application,” Scroggs said.

You can also go to their website at savingtheanimalstogether.org to take a look at the available dogs.