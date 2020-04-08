Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 3:40 p.m. – Wednesday, April 8th

Severe thunderstorms forming in West Tennessee this afternoon produced small hail and strong winds in parts of Henderson, Chester, and Decatur counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will taper off in West Tennessee early in the evening before the main threat for severe weather arrives later on tonight. We’re tracking these thunderstorms live on WBBJ so tune in for the hour-by-hour forecast.

TONIGHT

Another round of thunderstorms will be coming through overnight. Damaging winds and large hail are the main risks although an isolated tornado is also possible. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by sunrise.

Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, but lighter winds tonight could allow for temperatures to reach the upper 30s Friday morning. Good Friday may start out with a light frost in some spots. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com