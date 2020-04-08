Very Warm And Humid

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temps in the upper 60s. Its very humid, or even muggy by April standards. This morning will mainly feature the low cloud deck that is in place over the region. It will take a while for the atmosphere to mix it out. However, that process should be well underway through Midday. Once we get to sunshine this afternoon, temps warm into the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of a renegade cell developing, but for the most part I expect it to stay mainly dry through the day.

Tonight, a strong cold front will begin pushing into the Mid-Mississippi/Lower Ohio and Tennessee Valley. Right now it does appear clear there will be convection in or near West Tennessee. The question mark will concern mainly the evolution and the initial point the atmosphere cap breaks. Models overall show two solutions, one where most of the convection initializes in ESE Missouri and Western Kentucky, then congeals those cells into a complex, or multiple bowing segments dropping south. The other version has cap breaking nearly overhead and into eE Arkansas, where there is a period of multi-cellular supercells with large hail, damaging wind and a slight more elevated threat of tornadoes. Right now, I am leaning towards he first solution, and so does the mean of model solutions.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell