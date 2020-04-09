Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office partnering with churches to help residents

ALAMO, Tenn. — On Monday, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook, reaching out to churches in the area to assist those in need.

Sheriff Troy Klyce says the response was incredible.

“They’ve always been willing to help people when we needed them to because they know we’re not going to call them until we feel like those people really need it,” Sheriff Klyce said.

The sheriff’s office will try to pair a church with someone in the community who is in need.

The churches will talk with those who need help and find out the best way to assist them.

With coronavirus fears, many people need help getting day-to-day supplies.

“People who needed us to do shopping for them, or just pick up their medicine, or medication,” Sheriff Klyce said.

But the sheriff’s office organizing help isn’t something new.

“You just don’t hear about it. It’s something we do, and the churches do, and then it’s over with. But the coronavirus, with the threat of it and the uncertainty, we wanted to make sure we had more people on board, in case we had more need,” Sheriff Klyce said.

For those who help throughout the year, the personal connection part is essential.

“We live in a small community, which I think is great. A lot of people–everybody knows everybody else,” Carl Wirwa, an elder at Alamo First Christian Church, said.

Alamo First Christian is one of those churches willing to help.

Throughout the year, they have programs dedicated to helping those in need.

“The important thing is, it’s not just their needs. We try to help them through this time,” Wirwa said. “We get them through it and stay with them through this time.”

Wirwa says they’re ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.

“The government obviously can’t take care of everybody, and it comes back to us, and we have that obligation. We should take care of them, and that’s what we try to do,” Wirwa said.

Sheriff Klyce says he’s had so many individuals and organizations reach out offering to help that he’s still tallying up the total.