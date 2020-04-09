Hatchie BirdFest goes virtual

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The eighth annual Hatchie BirdFest is going virtual.

The event, hosted by the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, will take place largely on Facebook through live streaming and pre-recorded video sessions presented April 24-26.

“While we’re not able to present a physical festival this year,” explains center director Sonia Outlaw-Clark, “we can offer a virtual experience for bird enthusiasts through online resources.”

Using Facebook as the platform for the virtual festival, organizers hope to encourage birders and novices to learn more about birds and nature and encouraging backyard birding practices during this time of social distancing.

Beginning at 6 p.m on Friday, April 24, viewers are invited to log onto the Hatchie BirdFest Facebook page (facebook.com/hatchiebirdfest) to learn how to access a conversation with Bird Watcher’s Digest editor Dawn Hewitt.

Early risers can go hiking Saturday and Sunday mornings (virtually via Facebook Live) at 7 a.m., with bird expert Bob Ford.

Pre-recorded videos, featuring guest speakers on a variety of subjects, will be uploaded throughout the day Saturday and Sunday to offer educational opportunities. Saturday evening includes a virtual walk around Oneal Lake to learn about “Creatures of the Night” with Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge Manager Brian Roberts.

Participants are invited and encouraged to leave their questions in the comment areas online and answers will be provided by experts as quickly as they are able.

This is a free event and easily accessible for everyone. For more information visit facebook.com/hatchiebirdfest or call the Delta Heritage Center at (731) 779-9000.